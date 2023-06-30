Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday.

The favored Brewers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -145 +120 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 56.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (22-17).

Milwaukee has gone 11-10 (winning 52.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Brewers a 59.2% chance to win.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times this season for a 32-44-5 record against the over/under.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-18 21-20 18-17 25-21 33-23 10-15

