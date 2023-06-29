Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willy Adames -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on June 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .201 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 36 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (15.7%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.1% of his games this year, Adames has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (38.6%), including seven multi-run games (10.0%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.221
|AVG
|.180
|.295
|OBP
|.282
|.389
|SLG
|.352
|10
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|40/14
|K/BB
|39/18
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (7-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.95, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
