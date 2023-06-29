Thursday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets and Max Scherzer, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 25, when he went 0-for-4 against the Guardians.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .245 with three home runs and nine walks.

Caratini has had a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).

He has homered in three games this year (10.7%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 10 games this season (35.7%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (32.1%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .209 AVG .275 .327 OBP .315 .349 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 1 7 RBI 5 13/7 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings