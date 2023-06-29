Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets and Max Scherzer, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 25, when he went 0-for-4 against the Guardians.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Mets Player Props
|Brewers vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Mets
|Brewers vs Mets Odds
|Brewers vs Mets Prediction
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .245 with three home runs and nine walks.
- Caratini has had a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
- He has homered in three games this year (10.7%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 10 games this season (35.7%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (32.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.209
|AVG
|.275
|.327
|OBP
|.315
|.349
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|13/7
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (7-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 38-year-old has a 3.95 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.