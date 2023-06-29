Owen Miller -- .207 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on June 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .284 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Miller has gotten a hit in 42 of 62 games this year (67.7%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (22.6%).

He has gone deep in four games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.4%), with two or more RBI in four of them (6.5%).

In 32.3% of his games this year (20 of 62), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .260 AVG .306 .327 OBP .327 .400 SLG .417 8 XBH 10 3 HR 1 11 RBI 10 20/8 K/BB 20/4 4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings