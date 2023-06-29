Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller -- .207 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on June 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Read More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .284 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 42 of 62 games this year (67.7%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (22.6%).
- He has gone deep in four games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.4%), with two or more RBI in four of them (6.5%).
- In 32.3% of his games this year (20 of 62), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.260
|AVG
|.306
|.327
|OBP
|.327
|.400
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|10
|20/8
|K/BB
|20/4
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Scherzer (7-2) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 3.95 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
