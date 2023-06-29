Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jesse Winker -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 79 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on June 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Mets.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker has four doubles, a home run and 18 walks while batting .201.
- Winker has recorded a hit in 21 of 47 games this year (44.7%), including six multi-hit games (12.8%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Winker has an RBI in 11 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (27.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|.135
|AVG
|.283
|.264
|OBP
|.362
|.203
|SLG
|.317
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|10
|24/11
|K/BB
|18/7
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 107 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.95, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
