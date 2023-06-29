Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Pete Alonso, Christian Yelich and others in the New York Mets-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Citi Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 79 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 40 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .277/.372/.435 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 27 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI (55 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .244/.333/.413 on the season.

Contreras has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Scherzer Stats

The Mets' Max Scherzer (7-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jun. 24 6.0 7 2 2 8 1 at Astros Jun. 19 8.0 4 1 1 8 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 13 3.1 7 6 6 2 0 at Braves Jun. 7 5.2 11 5 5 10 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 1 7.0 5 2 1 9 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has recorded 59 hits with six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .220/.313/.519 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 25 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 32 walks and 54 RBI (67 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .224/.307/.448 so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jun. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

