Thursday's game features the New York Mets (36-44) and the Milwaukee Brewers (42-38) facing off at Citi Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 29.

The Mets will give the ball to Max Scherzer (7-2, 3.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser (2-2, 4.02 ERA).

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its foes are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

The Brewers have won in 18, or 47.4%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in baseball scoring four runs per game (321 total runs).

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.02) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule