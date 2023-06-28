On Wednesday, Willy Adames (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .204 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 69 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 69), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has an RBI in 19 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 37.7% of his games this year (26 of 69), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .221 AVG .185 .295 OBP .285 .389 SLG .363 10 XBH 10 6 HR 6 15 RBI 19 40/14 K/BB 38/17 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings