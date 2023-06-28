The Chicago Sky (5-9) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks (7-7) at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, June 28 at 12:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Sky lost 96-72 to the Sun on Sunday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 13.3 2.0 2.9 Layshia Clarendon Out Foot 7.8 3.0 3.7 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.1 4.2 1.4 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Jasmine Thomas Out Knee 1.9 1.1 1.0 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Alanna Smith is tops on her team in rebounds per contest (6.8), and also averages 10.5 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, she averages 1.0 steal and 1.6 blocked shots (fifth in the WNBA).

Marina Mabrey averages 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kahleah Copper is tops on her squad in both points (16.6) and assists (2.0) per game, and also puts up 5.3 rebounds. At the other end, she puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Courtney Williams leads the Sky at 5.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.9 rebounds and 7.3 points. She is sixth in the league in assists.

Elizabeth Williams puts up 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Sky vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total - 157.5

