On Wednesday, Rowdy Tellez (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is batting .218 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 42 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.1%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Tellez has driven in a run in 22 games this season (30.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 73 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .196 AVG .238 .260 OBP .326 .384 SLG .429 9 XBH 11 6 HR 6 15 RBI 17 25/10 K/BB 38/17 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings