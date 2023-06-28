Jesse Winker -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 123 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .194 with three doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

Winker has gotten at least one hit in 43.5% of his games this year (20 of 46), with multiple hits five times (10.9%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Winker has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (21.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.9%).

He has scored in 13 of 46 games so far this year.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 19 .135 AVG .273 .264 OBP .359 .203 SLG .291 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 8 RBI 8 24/11 K/BB 18/7 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings