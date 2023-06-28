Brandon Nimmo leads the New York Mets (36-43) into a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers (41-38) a game after homering twice in a 7-2 victory over the Brewers. It begins at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Wade Miley (5-2, 2.91 ERA).

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (6-5, 3.52 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (5-2, 2.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (5-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.

Miley is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Miley will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

He is trying to have his third straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Wade Miley vs. Mets

The opposing Mets offense has the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.396) and ranks ninth in home runs hit (96) in all of MLB. They have a collective .239 batting average, and are 22nd in the league with 626 total hits and 13th in MLB action scoring 356 runs.

Miley has thrown six innings without giving up an earned run on five hits, while striking out three against the Mets this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

The Mets will send Senga (6-5) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.52, a 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.343.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Senga will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

