On Tuesday, William Contreras (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .242.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 38 of 60 games this season (63.3%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 60), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has an RBI in 17 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this year (43.3%), including three multi-run games (5.0%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .255 AVG .230 .356 OBP .315 .461 SLG .381 12 XBH 9 4 HR 4 13 RBI 12 18/15 K/BB 31/12 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings