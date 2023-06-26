The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (hitting .216 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .209 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Adames has gotten a hit in 36 of 67 games this year (53.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (17.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his plate appearances.

In 28.4% of his games this year, Adames has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season (26 of 67), with two or more runs seven times (10.4%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .221 AVG .195 .295 OBP .281 .389 SLG .381 10 XBH 10 6 HR 6 15 RBI 19 40/14 K/BB 35/14 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings