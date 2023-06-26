MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, June 26
Looking for Monday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the top matchups of the day, which features Sonny Gray drawing the start for the Twins, and Spencer Strider taking the ball for Braves.
Read on to find the expected starters for every game on the schedule for June 26.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Reds at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (1-0) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will counter with Cole Irvin (1-3) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|CIN: Williamson
|BAL: Irvin
|7 (36.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (23.1 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|7.71
|6.6
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Reds at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -135
- CIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Reds at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (3-4) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (2-4) when the clubs play on Monday.
|MIL: Rea
|NYM: Verlander
|13 (62.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (52 IP)
|4.88
|ERA
|4.50
|7.8
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -175
- MIL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Gray (4-1) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Strider (8-2) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|MIN: Gray
|ATL: Strider
|15 (81 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (84.2 IP)
|2.44
|ERA
|4.04
|9.3
|K/9
|14.5
Vegas Odds for Twins at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- MIN Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-4) when the clubs face off Monday.
|DET: Boyd
|TEX: Heaney
|14 (70.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (72.1 IP)
|5.63
|ERA
|3.98
|9.1
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -200
- DET Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers (1-5) for the game between the clubs Monday.
|CHW: Cease
|LAA: Detmers
|16 (85.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (69.1 IP)
|4.22
|ERA
|4.02
|10.5
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -135
- CHW Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (4-4) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Luis Castillo (4-6) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|WSH: Williams
|SEA: Castillo
|15 (76 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (87.1 IP)
|4.14
|ERA
|2.89
|6.9
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
