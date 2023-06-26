Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .207 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has two doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .146.
- Urias has had a base hit in six of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Urias has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 17 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|.179
|AVG
|.100
|.343
|OBP
|.250
|.250
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Verlander (2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.