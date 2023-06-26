Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .219.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 41 of 73 games this year (56.2%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (15.1%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this season (28.8%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year (26 of 73), with two or more runs five times (6.8%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.244
|AVG
|.192
|.331
|OBP
|.308
|.435
|SLG
|.308
|13
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|11
|45/15
|K/BB
|38/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
