The New York Mets (35-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (40-37) square off on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Citi Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-4) to the mound, while Colin Rea (3-4) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (2-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (3-4, 4.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.88, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.

Rea is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Rea will try to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (2-4) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 4.50 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .250.

He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.