The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .213 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

In 36 of 66 games this season (54.5%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Adames has driven home a run in 19 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 26 of 66 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .221 AVG .204 .295 OBP .292 .389 SLG .398 10 XBH 10 6 HR 6 15 RBI 19 40/14 K/BB 34/14 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings