The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames is batting .213 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 36 of 66 games this season (54.5%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 11 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Adames has driven home a run in 19 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 26 of 66 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 29
.221 AVG .204
.295 OBP .292
.389 SLG .398
10 XBH 10
6 HR 6
15 RBI 19
40/14 K/BB 34/14
1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • Civale (2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.67, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
