Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 19 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .256 with three home runs and nine walks.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 27), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has driven in a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.209
|AVG
|.298
|.327
|OBP
|.340
|.349
|SLG
|.362
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|13/7
|K/BB
|10/2
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.67, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
