The Green Bay Packers at the moment have the 18th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.

From an offensive standpoint, Green Bay ranked 17th in the NFL with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Packers went 5-4 at home last season and 3-5 away from home.

Green Bay posted five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).

The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Packers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 770 yards (45.3 per game).

Also, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, catching 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

In 17 games last year, Quay Walker compiled 1.5 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL and 119 tackles.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +6600 9 November 5 Rams - +5000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6600 11 November 19 Chargers - +2800 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +6600 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

Odds are current as of June 25 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.