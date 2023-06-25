Jesse Winker -- with an on-base percentage of .156 in his past 10 games, 150 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .192 with three doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

Winker has gotten a hit in 19 of 45 games this season (42.2%), with multiple hits on five occasions (11.1%).

He has hit a home run in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Winker has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (10 of 45), with more than one RBI five times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 18 .135 AVG .275 .264 OBP .367 .203 SLG .294 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 8 RBI 8 24/11 K/BB 18/7 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings