Jeffrey John Wolf plays Enzo Couacaud to open play in Wimbledon (in the round of 128). In Viking International Eastbourne (his last tournament), he advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Tommy Paul. Wolf is +40000 to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Wolf at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Wolf's Next Match

In his opening match at Wimbledon, Wolf will meet Couacaud on Monday, July 3 at 6:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Jeffrey John Wolf Grand Slam Odds

Wimbledon odds to win: +40000

Want to bet on Wolf? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Wolf Stats

Wolf is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at Viking International Eastbourne, to No. 17-ranked Paul, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7.

The 24-year-old Wolf is 30-25 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament win.

In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Wolf has gone 3-3.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Wolf has played 55 matches and 24.6 games per match.

In his six matches on a grass surface over the past year, Wolf has averaged 23.7 games.

Wolf has won 22.9% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games over the past year.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Wolf has won 81.5% of his games on serve and 27.5% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.