The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee with 72 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .428.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.
  • Yelich has recorded a hit in 48 of 73 games this year (65.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 73), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yelich has driven in a run in 22 games this year (30.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 35 of 73 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 34
.272 AVG .263
.373 OBP .351
.456 SLG .398
14 XBH 10
5 HR 4
18 RBI 15
40/20 K/BB 32/17
8 SB 9

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Civale (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up a 2.67 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
