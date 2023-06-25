Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.
  • In 56.9% of his 72 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Anderson has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 36.1% of his games this year (26 of 72), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 34
.244 AVG .200
.331 OBP .319
.435 SLG .322
13 XBH 7
6 HR 3
23 RBI 11
45/15 K/BB 35/19
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Civale makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.67, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
