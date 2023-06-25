How to Watch the Brewers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Sunday at Progressive Field against Aaron Civale, who is projected to start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Guardians vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Brewers Player Props
|Guardians vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 85 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .373 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 307 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.278 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (5-5) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
|6/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Ryne Nelson
|6/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Zac Gallen
|6/23/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-1
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Shane Bieber
|6/24/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Tanner Bibee
|6/25/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Aaron Civale
|6/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Justin Verlander
|6/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Tylor Megill
|6/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Kodai Senga
|6/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Max Scherzer
|6/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Osvaldo Bido
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.