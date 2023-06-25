Brewers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (37-39) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (39-37) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound, while Corbin Burnes (5-5) will get the nod for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 4, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Guardians vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Brewers Player Props
|Guardians vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Brewers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have come away with 16 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 16 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Milwaukee is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (307 total).
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|June 20
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson
|June 21
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen
|June 23
|@ Guardians
|W 7-1
|Wade Miley vs Shane Bieber
|June 24
|@ Guardians
|L 4-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Tanner Bibee
|June 25
|@ Guardians
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Aaron Civale
|June 26
|@ Mets
|-
|Colin Rea vs Justin Verlander
|June 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Tylor Megill
|June 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kodai Senga
|June 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Max Scherzer
|June 30
|@ Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Osvaldo Bido
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.