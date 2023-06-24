The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.133 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .280 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Miller has gotten a hit in 39 of 58 games this year (67.2%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (20.7%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (6.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Miller has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.2% of his games.

In 18 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .260 AVG .301 .327 OBP .313 .400 SLG .398 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 11 RBI 8 20/8 K/BB 16/2 4 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings