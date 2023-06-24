Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.133 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Guardians Player Props
|Brewers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Guardians
|Brewers vs Guardians Odds
|Brewers vs Guardians Prediction
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .280 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 39 of 58 games this year (67.2%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (20.7%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (6.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.2% of his games.
- In 18 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.260
|AVG
|.301
|.327
|OBP
|.313
|.400
|SLG
|.398
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|20/8
|K/BB
|16/2
|4
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bibee (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.