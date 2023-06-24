On Saturday, June 24 at 4:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (36-39) host the Milwaukee Brewers (39-36) at Progressive Field. Tanner Bibee will get the nod for the Guardians, while Freddy Peralta will take the mound for the Brewers.

The favored Guardians have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +100. An 8-run total is set for the game.

Brewers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (3-2, 4.05 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-6, 4.48 ERA)

Brewers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 21, or 55.3%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have an 18-17 record (winning 51.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (47.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Brewers had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 1st Win NL Central +120 - 1st

