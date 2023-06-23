Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Owen Miller (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .284 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 39 of 57 games this season (68.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.1%).
- In 7.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|.260
|AVG
|.311
|.327
|OBP
|.323
|.400
|SLG
|.411
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|20/8
|K/BB
|16/2
|4
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Bieber (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went 7 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.51), 33rd in WHIP (1.221), and 59th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
