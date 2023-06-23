Jesse Winker -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 136 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on June 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .200 with three doubles, a home run and 17 walks.

In 44.2% of his 43 games this season, Winker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

In 10 games this year (23.3%), Winker has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 43 games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 16 .135 AVG .304 .264 OBP .389 .203 SLG .326 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 8 RBI 8 24/11 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0

