The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.431) and total hits (70) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 71 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.8% of those games.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (29.6%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (21.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .272 AVG .262 .373 OBP .345 .456 SLG .405 14 XBH 10 5 HR 4 18 RBI 14 40/20 K/BB 30/15 8 SB 8

Guardians Pitching Rankings