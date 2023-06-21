William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .246.
- Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .263.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 of 56 games (44.6%), including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.265
|AVG
|.228
|.368
|OBP
|.310
|.480
|SLG
|.386
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|11
|18/15
|K/BB
|28/11
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (8-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 13th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
