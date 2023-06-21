On Wednesday, Raimel Tapia (hitting .172 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is hitting .237 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Tapia has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 38 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season (23.7%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 23.7% of his games this season (nine of 38), with two or more runs three times (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 1 .212 AVG .000 .288 OBP .000 .308 SLG .000 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 6 RBI 0 15/6 K/BB 1/0 3 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings