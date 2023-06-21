Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 82 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 297 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.274 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Julio Teheran (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing one hit.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Teheran has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in five chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Julio Teheran Rich Hill 6/17/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians - Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians - Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians - Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets - Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets - Away Julio Teheran Tylor Megill

