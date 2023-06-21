Wednesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) at American Family Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (8-2) to the mound, while Julio Teheran (2-2) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (46.9%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (297 total).

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.08 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

