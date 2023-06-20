The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.158 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .202 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 62 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (10 of 62), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.4% of his games this season, Adames has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 27 .220 AVG .181 .297 OBP .273 .398 SLG .324 10 XBH 7 6 HR 4 14 RBI 14 39/14 K/BB 31/13 1 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings