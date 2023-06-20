The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .285 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Miller has gotten a hit in 38 of 55 games this year (69.1%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (21.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.1% of his games this season, Miller has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 18 of 55 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .260 AVG .311 .330 OBP .323 .406 SLG .411 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 11 RBI 8 20/8 K/BB 16/2 4 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings