Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is hitting .114 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Urias has a base hit in four of 12 games played this season (33.3%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Urias has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.136
|AVG
|.077
|.321
|OBP
|.200
|.182
|SLG
|.308
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (3-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.30, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.