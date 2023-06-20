The Milwaukee Brewers (37-35) and Arizona Diamondbacks (44-29) take the field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Brewers will look to Colin Rea (3-4) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (3-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (3-4, 4.71 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (3-4, 5.30 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers will send Rea (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 4.71, a 2.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.256.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Rea has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.

Nelson has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Nelson is looking to collect his 11th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.