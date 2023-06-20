Christian Yelich and Corbin Carroll are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks, who meet on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 81 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .374 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers' .227 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (290 total, four per game).

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.

Brewers batters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 26th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.273).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Rea has one quality start under his belt this season.

Rea will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Twins L 4-2 Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Home Julio Teheran Rich Hill 6/17/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians - Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians - Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians - Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets - Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander

