Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nicholas Castellanos and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (7-2) for his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Strider has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.23), 24th in WHIP (1.131), and first in K/9 (14.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2 vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4 vs. Phillies May. 28 6.0 2 2 2 9 1 vs. Dodgers May. 23 6.0 5 4 2 11 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 94 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He has a .325/.403/.561 slash line on the year.

Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 74 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 20 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .269/.322/.509 so far this year.

Albies enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 18 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 87 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .315/.358/.493 slash line so far this year.

Castellanos will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .293 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 13 2-for-6 2 0 3 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has put up 48 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He's slashing .187/.332/.455 on the year.

Schwarber brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jun. 18 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Athletics Jun. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

