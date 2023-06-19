Victor Caratini -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has three home runs and nine walks while hitting .264.

In 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%) Caratini has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has driven in a run in 10 games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .225 AVG .298 .347 OBP .340 .375 SLG .362 2 XBH 1 2 HR 1 7 RBI 5 13/7 K/BB 10/2 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings