Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Victor Caratini -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has three home runs and nine walks while hitting .264.
- In 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%) Caratini has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has driven in a run in 10 games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.225
|AVG
|.298
|.347
|OBP
|.340
|.375
|SLG
|.362
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|13/7
|K/BB
|10/2
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly (8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 20th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
