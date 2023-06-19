Victor Caratini -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini has three home runs and nine walks while hitting .264.
  • In 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%) Caratini has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Caratini has driven in a run in 10 games this season (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.225 AVG .298
.347 OBP .340
.375 SLG .362
2 XBH 1
2 HR 1
7 RBI 5
13/7 K/BB 10/2
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kelly (8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 20th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
