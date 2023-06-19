The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia has four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .245.
  • In 18 of 37 games this season (48.6%) Tapia has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 37 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this year (24.3%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 24.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 16
.000 AVG .273
.000 OBP .319
.000 SLG .364
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
1 RBI 5
3/0 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (8-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.25), 20th in WHIP (1.108), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.