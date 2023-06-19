Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .290 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 70.4% of his games this year (38 of 54), Miller has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 54), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games.

He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .269 AVG .311 .340 OBP .323 .419 SLG .411 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 11 RBI 8 20/8 K/BB 16/2 4 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings