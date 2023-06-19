Luis Urias -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is hitting .114 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Urias has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Urias has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .136 AVG .077 .321 OBP .200 .182 SLG .308 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 3 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings