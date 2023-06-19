Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Christian Yelich (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 68 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .434.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 76th in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this season (44 of 68), with more than one hit 19 times (27.9%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (11.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (50.0%), including 15 multi-run games (22.1%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.280
|AVG
|.262
|.388
|OBP
|.345
|.464
|SLG
|.405
|13
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|14
|36/20
|K/BB
|30/15
|8
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (8-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 20th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.
