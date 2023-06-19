The Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29) will look to Christian Walker, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Milwaukee Brewers (37-34) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday, at American Family Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (5-4) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (8-3) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.44 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (8-3, 3.25 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers' Burnes (5-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.44, a 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.100.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Corbin Burnes vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 369 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They have 644 hits, sixth in baseball, with 84 home runs (11th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 3-for-26 in eight innings this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .198 against him.

Kelly is trying to build on a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Kelly will try to continue a 14-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

In one of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

This season, the 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.25), 20th in WHIP (1.108), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.

Merrill Kelly vs. Brewers

He will face off against a Brewers team that is batting .228 as a unit (27th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .376 (27th in the league) with 81 total home runs (15th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Brewers this season, Kelly has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on one hit while striking out seven.

