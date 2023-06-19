William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Diamondbacks are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Brewers (-135). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -135 +110 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have a 21-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.8% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Milwaukee has a record of 13-11 (54.2%).

The Brewers have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 71 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-39-3).

The Brewers are 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-16 16-18 17-15 20-19 27-20 10-14

