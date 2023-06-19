Monday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (37-34) going head to head against the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (5-4) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (8-3).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 21 out of the 37 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee is 21-16 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 289 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule